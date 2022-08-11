Connections concert at The Other Palace reveals initial line-up

A talented bunch of West End stars has been confirmed for a new concert at The Other Palace studio.

Produced by Sam Caldwell for Paper House Productions and created by Rhys Wilkinson, Connections promises "a cosy afternoon of nostalgia and memories", exploring connections made in our lives through the power of music.

The line-up includes Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet), Grace Mouat (Six), Billy Nevers (Legally Blonde), Nathaniel Morrison (Sister Act), Sarah Mcfarlane and Wilkinson (& Juliet), with further performers still to be announced.

Musical direction is by Josh Cottell (Billy Elliot).

Connections will be staged on Sunday 18 September at 3pm. Tickets will be on sale via The Other Palace website today.