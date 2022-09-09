The theatre community mourns the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II

The passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, a former patron of the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, was greeted with great sadness across the United Kingdom, as well as the Commonwealth and, indeed, across the world.

Alongside tributes from the Society of London Theatre, UK Theatre, The RSC and the National Theatre, a plethora of the industry's establishments have been paying their respects to the nation's longest-reigning monarch.





"We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of HM The Queen. Our thoughts and condolences are with our Patron HRH The Earl of Wessex and all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. We've opened a book of condolence for visitors to share their memories of Queen Elizabeth II."

Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester





"It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of our longest-reigning monarch, Her Majesty the Queen – pictured in 1952 at the Royal Gala performance of King Henry VIII."

The Old Vic, London



© The Old Vic





"When HM Queen Elizabeth II visited Bristol Old Vic in 2012, she made everyone smile. She joked, she asked questions about the history of the building and she told us stories of J M Barrie reading her stories when she was a child. No one who met her will ever forget it. She seemed to have a genuine curiosity in the lives of everyone she met and a true love for the world of imagination which has made its home in our theatres for centuries. To the millions who loved her and remember her, we offer our condolences."

Bristol Old Vic





"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. During her extraordinary and historic reign, we were honoured to have her officially open the Globe Theatre on 12 June 1997. A remarkable and devoted Queen, she will be greatly missed worldwide."

Shakespeare's Globe, London



© Shakespeare's Globe





"The Royal Court Theatre is saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time."

Royal Court Theatre, London





"Theatr Clwyd is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Her Majesty opened our building in 1976, making a huge and lasting impression on those present that day. We send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time."

Theatr Clwyd, Mold





"We are deeply saddened by the passing of HM The Queen, who first visited Chichester Festival Theatre on 31 July 1962 during its inaugural Festival season, when she and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh attended a charity performance of Uncle Vanya directed by Sir Laurence Olivier. The Queen last visited Chichester in November 2017, when she watched a special performance by Chichester Festival Youth Theatre and songs from Fiddler on the Roof, and unveiled a plaque. All three of The Queen's visits to Chichester Festival Theatre were red letter days."

Chichester Festival Theatre



© Chichester Festival Theatre



© Chichester Festival Theatre





"All at Capital Theatres are deeply saddened by yesterday's passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We would like to convey our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Royal Family at this time."

Festival Theatre, King's Theatre and The Studio, Edinburgh





"On this sad day, we remember fondly the historic visit Queen Elizabeth II made to the Lyric Theatre in 2012. Our condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time."

Lyric Theatre, Belfast



© Lyric Theatre, Belfast





"We are enormously saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her patronage of the Royal Opera House was a source of great pride to all our artists and staff, and her longstanding support for the arts was deeply appreciated. We send our sincerest condolences to all other members of the Royal Family at this very sad time for the whole country."

Royal Opera House, London



© Royal Opera House





"All staff and trustees at The Rep convey their deepest sympathies to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty The Queen."

Birmingham Repertory Theatre





"Following the news of the death of Her Majesty, The Queen, the Board and staff of Northern Stage send our condolences to the Royal Family at this time of national mourning."

Northern Stage, Newcastle upon Tyne





"The ENO is greatly saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Having been in public service for over 70 years, the Queen has been an exemplary global role model throughout her life, one without parallel. The ENO's home, the London Coliseum, has been lucky enough to host Her Majesty on a number of occasions, and we look back on these memories fondly. At this sad time, we send our condolences to the entire Royal Family and join with everyone who mourns her loss."

English National Opera, London Coliseum



© English National Opera





All of us at WhatsOnStage would also like to offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family.