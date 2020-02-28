Come From Away extends in the West End

Come From Away celebrated its first birthday in the West End with an extension, it was announced today.

The WhatsOnStage Awards-nominated show will now play at the Phoenix Theatre until 17 October. The new cast have been playing from 10 February, including Tarinn Callender (Bob and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Micha Richardson and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

The remaining ensemble includes Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (taking over the roles of Kevin T/Garth and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), Cat Simmons (Hannah and others) and Chiara Baronti, Alexander McMorran and Jennifer Tierney.

The musical tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, who were forced to land in the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland. The show is currently playing on Broadway, as well as in Canada, Australia and on a 60-city North American Tour. A feature film adaptation is also currently in production.

Under the musical direction of Alan Berry (keyboard/ accordion/ harmonium), the band includes Matt Bashford (whistles/ Irish flute/ Uilleann pipes), Aoife Ní Bhriain (fiddle), Oli Briant (electric, acoustic and nylon guitars), Ray Fean (bodhrán/ percussion), Joey Grant (electric bass/. acoustic bass), Justin Quinn (acoustic guitar/ mandolins/ bazouki) and Ian Whitehead (drums/ percussion).

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Watch the WhatsOnStage exclusive video of the new cast being welcomed into the family here.