Colin Morgan and Roger Allam in A Number at Bridge Theatre: first look

Production images have been released for the upcoming revival of Caryl Churchill's A Number at the Bridge Theatre.

Polly Findlay directs the piece, which stars Roger Allam (The Thick of It, The Moderate Soprano) and Colin Morgan (Merlin, Translations).

The revival has designs by Lizzie Clachan with lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by Carolyn Downing, music by Marc Tritschler and casting by Robert Sterne. It runs until 14 March with a press night this evening.