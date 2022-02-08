Clybourne Park revival confirms complete casting

Complete casting has today been confirmed for the upcoming revival of Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park.

Joining previously announced company members Michael Fox (Jim/Tom), Andrew Langtree (Karl/Steve), Richard Lintern (Russ/Dan), Imogen Stubbs (Bev/Kathy) and Eric Underwood (Albert/Kevin) will be Katie Matsell (Betsy/Lindsey) and Aliyah Odoffin (Francine/Lena).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play explores themes of gentrification and the politics of both race and real estate and has previously been staged at the Royal Court and in the West End.

Under the direction of Oliver Kaderbhai, the creative team also features set and costume design by James Turer, lighting by Alex Lewer, sound design by Will Tonna and casting by Lucy Casson.

Presented in association with Trish Wadley Productions and David Adkin, Clybourne Park runs at the Park Theatre from 16 March to 23 April.



