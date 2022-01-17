Clybourne Park revival announces initial casting

Bruce Norris' Clybourne Park is set to return for a fresh run at the Park Theatre, and casting has been announced.

Telling the story of gentrification and the politics of both race and real estate, the production of the Pulitzer-winning text is set to star Michael Fox (Jim/Tom), Andrew Langtree (Karl/Steve), Richard Lintern (Russ/Dan), Imogen Stubbs (Bev/Kathy) and Eric Underwood (Albert/Kevin) from the 2020 company, with further casting to be announced.

The revival has set and costume design by James Turer, lighting by Alex Lewer, sound by Will Tonna and casting by Lucy Casson.

Oliver Kaderbhai directs the piece, which runs from 16 March to 23 April.



