Clybourne Park at the Park Theatre full cast announced

Full casting has been announced for Clybourne Park at the Park Theatre.

The tenth anniversary revival of Bruce Norris' play stars Alisha Bailey (Francine/Lena), Maddy Hill (Betsy/Lindsey), Andrew Langtree (Karl/Steve) and Richard Lintern (Russ/Dan), who join the previously announced Michael Fox (Jim/Tom), Imogen Stubbs (Bev/Kathy) and Eric Underwood (Albert/Kevin).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning show is set in the same house decades apart, and explores the impacts of generational difference and gentrification.

Directed by Oliver Kaderbhai, set and costumes are by James Turner, lighting design by Zia Bergin-Holly, sound design by Will Tonna and casting by Lucy Casson.

Clybourne Park will run from 25 March to 2 May, with a press night on 30 March.