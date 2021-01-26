Clint Dyer appointed deputy artistic director of the National Theatre

Writer, director and actor Clint Dyer has been appointed deputy artistic director of the National Theatre.

Having worked on shows at the venue including a performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in 2016 as well as co-writing and directing Death of England and Death of England: Delroy , Dyer is also set to direct the upcoming West End musical Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical.

Speaking about the role Dyer said: "I was delighted when Rufus offered me this role. To be joining the National Theatre at such a crucial time for our sector is incredibly stimulating. I was lucky enough last year to experience first-hand the hard work and dedication from every single member of staff at the NT that went into achieving so much against all the odds.

"This is a time when our industry is still very much feeling the impact from the pandemic and the events of 2020, I know that the National is looking to emerge from this period with a renewed commitment to make world-class theatre that celebrates the breadth of our nation. I am thrilled and honoured to be part of the team that will be making that happen."

Speaking about the appointment Rufus Norris, director of the NT said: "I'm extremely happy to be welcoming Clint to the National as Deputy Artistic Director. He's a remarkable artist and has so much to contribute at a time when we need brilliant creative brains the most. Over the last few years, we have been working with a greater number and range of theatre-makers than at any other time in the NT's history; as well as making his own work, Clint will play a vital role in supporting these artists to create world-leading theatre for the NT's stages and beyond. I'm looking forward hugely to working closely together and having him join the team as we focus on shaping the future of the NT."