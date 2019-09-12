Clare Barron's Dirty Crusty at the Yard Theatre casting announced

Clare Barron's Dirty Crusty comes to the Yard Theatre this autumn, with Jay Miller directing.

The playwright returns after the success of Pulitzer Prize-nominee Dance Nation, which played at the Almeida Theatre last year.

Dirty Crusty will star Akiya Henry (Coram Boy, Much Ado About Nothing), Douggie McMeekin (A Midsummer Night's Dream) and Abiona Omonua (Caroline, Or Change, Guys and Dolls), and tells the story of Jeanine, her relationship with her body, her new dance teacher Synda and a man called Victor.

The creative team includes composition by Jonah Brody, choreography by Darcy Wallace, design by Emma Bailey, sound design and additional composition by Josh Anio Grigg, lighting design by Rajiv Pattani and casting by Serena Hill.

Miller comments: "The Yard does not make shows that are neatly packaged messages, but shows that give the audience an experience of life. This play is just that. It is messy and unpredictable, alive and surprising. Clare Barron is one of the best living playwrights in the English language and this cast is everything we could have hoped for. I can't wait for audiences to see Dirty Crusty."

The production runs from 24 October to 30 November, with a press night on 29 October and a captioned performance on 20 November.