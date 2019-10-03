Claire Skinner, Toby Stephens, Patricia Hodge and Storme Toolis at the Joe Egg opening night

The cast celebrated the opening of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg last night, which is playing at Trafalgar Studios until 30 November.

Storme Toolis, Claire Skinner, Toby Stephens, Patricia Hodge, Clarence Smith, Lucy Eaton, Athena Stevens, Harry Attwell and Rebecca Hands-Wicks star in the show by playwright Peter Nichols, who passed away earlier this year. Nichols' wife, Thelma, also attended the opening night.

A Day in the Death of Joe Egg was first written in 1967 and by Nichols' own personal experience of bringing up his disabled daughter. Directed by Simon Evans, the production is designed by Olivier Award-winner Peter McKintosh, with lighting by Prema Mehta and sound and composition by Ed Lewis.