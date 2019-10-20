Claire Foy and Matt Smith in Lungs at the Old Vic: opening night interviews with Andrew Scott and more

Matt Smith and Claire Foy celebrated with guests including Andrew Scott, Lesley Manville and Deborah Frances-White as they opened in Duncan MacMillan's Lungs, which runs at the Old Vic.

MacMillan's play looks at the question of why a couple would want to have a baby in the current climate of global warming, overpopulation and political unrest.

In her review for WhatsOnStage, critic Sarah Crompton said: "Its ability to seem light while gazing at the dark, is a real breath of fresh air."

Directed by the Old Vic's artistic director Matthew Warchus, Lungs has set and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Simon Baker and associate direction by Katy Rudd. The production will run to 9 November.