City of Angels in the West End: first look at Vanessa Williams, Nicola Roberts, Hadler Fraser and more

Rehearsal images have been released for City of Angels as it prepares for its first West End performance.

Cy Coleman, David Zippel and Larry Gelbart's musical, which premiered on Broadway in 1989, follows both the tale of a writer trying to get his novel turned into a screenplay and the fictional story of the movie itself.

Director Josie Rourke's production was nominated for a number of awards when it first opened at the Donmar Warehouse. It has choreography by Olivier Award-winner Stephen Mear, with lighting by Howard Harrison, set and costumes by Robert Jones, sound by Nick Lidster and Terry Jardine for Autograph, orchestrations by Billy Byers and Larry Blank, musical supervision by Gareth Valentine, video by Duncan McLean and casting by Alastair Coomer and Jacob Sparrow.

The show stars Hadley Fraser as Stine, Theo James as Stone, Nicola Roberts as Avril/Mallory, Rosalie Craig as Gabby/Bobbi, Rebecca Trehearn as Donna/Oolie, Jonathan Slinger as Buddy Fiddler, Vanessa Williams as Carly/Alaura, Emily Mae, Marc Elliott as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere as Sonny, Adam Fogarty as Big Six, Mark Penfold as Luther Kingsley, Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr Mandril, Joshua St Clair as Peter Kingsley and Cindy Belliot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4.

City of Angels will run until 5 September, with a press night on 24 March.