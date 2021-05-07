Cinderella reveals its West End Prince Charming

More surprises are coming out of the West End production of Cinderella – which opens in previews late next month.

Caleb Roberts will take on the role of Prince Charming (a fairly iconic part of any fairytale) when the show opens at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Roberts has previously appeared in Headlong's Richard III and Frantic Assembly's I Think We Are Alone.

But things may not be quite what they seem in Cinderella – according to the show description released online, Cinderella sees Prince Charming go missing – and his brother Prince Sebastian (played by Ivano Turco) now having to take over as heir to the throne.

Given the book is being penned by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman, Killing Eve), a complete spin on the classic formula is very much to be expected. Another late addition to the cast is Rodney Vubya (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Evita), who joins the ensemble.

Lloyd Webber, Fennell and David Zippel's musical stars the previously revealed Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role, alongside Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother.

Rebecca Trehearn will play the Queen, with Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as the Godmother.

Also in the show are Georgina Onuorah as the Ensemble / Alternate Cinderella, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

The full company also includes Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp and Matthieu Vinetot.

Cinderella is directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, co-musical supervision by John Rigby, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet. The rest of the creative team are to be revealed.

Tickets are on sale now.