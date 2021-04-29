Cinderella in the West End full casting revealed

Casting has been announced for the new Cinderella musical, which is set to open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre later this year.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emerald Fennell and David Zippel's musical, a twist on the iconic fairytale, stars thepreviously revealed Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role, alongside Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother.

Rebecca Trehearn will play the Queen, with Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as the Godmother.

Also in the show are Georgina Onuorah as the Ensemble / Alternate Cinderella, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

The full company also includes Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp and Matthieu Vinetot.

Fennell recently won an Oscar for her Promising Young Woman screenplay, with the film available to stream on Now TV and Sky Cinema.

Cinderella is directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, co-musical supervision by John Rigby, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet. The rest of the creative team are to be revealed.