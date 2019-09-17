Christine Allado, Jac Yarrow, Cedric Neal, Dianne Pilkington and more cast in Cinderella Cadogan Hall concert

Christine Allado, Cedric Neal and Jac Yarrow are among the initial casting announced for the UK premiere of Rodgers Hammerstein's Cinderella.

The performers will appear in a semi-staged concert at Cadogan Hall on 20 October and will be joined by Jodie Jacobs (Bananaman, Lizzie) as Charlotte, Dean John-Wilson (Cruel Intentions, The King and I) as Jean-Michel, Dianne Pilkington (Young Frankenstein, Wicked) as Marie and Zoe Rainey (Kiss Me Kate, An American in Paris) as Gabrielle.

Allado (who is about to star in the West End premiere of The Prince of Egypt) will take on the lead role of Ella in the piece, with Yarrow (who recently won The Stage Debut Award for his performance in Joseph) playing Prince Topher. Neal (who has been cast in the world premiere of the Back to the Future musical) will play Lord Pinkleton.

Joining them are Christopher Cameron, Charlotte Clitherow, Abigail Earnshaw, Benjamin Froehlich, Charlotte Kennedy, Richard James-King, Danny Lane, Jade Marvin, Chris McGuigan, Mia Michaud, Sam Oladeinde, Michael Robert-Lowe, Justine Saville, Katie Shearman, Joe Thompson-Oubari and Lizzie Wofford. Further casting for the roles of Madame and Sebastian will be announced shortly.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is a Tony Award-winning musical that presents a contemporary take on the classic fairytale. The semi-staged concert will be directed by Jonathan O'Boyle with a new book by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane. Musical direction will be by Freddie Tapner, dramaturgy by Victoria Saxton and projection design by George Reeve. The concert will be performed by a 21-piece orchestra featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO).

Originally presented on television in 1957, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella starred Julie Andrews and was remade twice, first in 1965 for Lesley Ann Warren and then again in 1997 featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The Broadway production opened in 2013.