Ciara cast as Nettie in The Color Purple movie

Hot on the heels of a big casting story yesterday, Ciara has also joined the film adaptation of The Color Purple!

The hit singer-songwriter, dancer, model and actress, who has appeared in Mama, I Want to Sing! and The Game, is set to play Nettie (the sister of protagonist Celie) in the piece.

Ciara is known for hit songs such as "Get Up", "Love Sex Magic", "Promise" and "Like a Boy".

The musical version of Alice Walker's seminal text premiered on Broadway in 2005 and features a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. It is set to embark on its first tour of English and Welsh venues from September.

Marcus Gardley has penned the screenplay and Blitz Bazawule will direct, with the film set for release on 20 December 2023. Based on the novel by Alice Walker, The Color Purple tells the story of Celie, a young Black woman living in rural Georgia who becomes estranged from her beloved sister, is forcibly wed to an older widower, and becomes smitten with Shug Avery — all in the first act.