The Color Purple to embark on tour

Excluusive: The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of The Color Purple will embark on its first tour in England and Wales this autumn.

Originally staged in 2019, the revival of Marsha Norman, Allee Willis, Brenda Russell and Stephen Bray's theatrical version of Alice Walker's Pulitzer-winning novel is directed by Tinuke Craig.

It follows a young woman, Celie, who discovers her own sense of identity after being abused and oppressed throughout her childhood.

The production will open on tour at Birmingham Hippodrome (13 to 17 September), before visiting Theatre Royal Plymouth (27 September to 1 October), Royal & Derngate Northampton (4 to 8 October), The Lowry in Salford (11 to 15 October), Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff (18 to 22 October), Mayflower Theatre Southampton (25 to 29 October), finishing its run at Norwich Theatre Royal (1 to 5 November).

Curve's chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said: "Tinuke Craig's exquisite production of The Color Purple goes from strength to strength and we are thrilled it will embark on a UK tour this autumn following a hugely successful run at Curve and at Birmingham Hippodrome in 2019.

This marks the first time The Color Purple has toured UK venues and we are thrilled audiences across the country will be able to experience this incredible story and the power of this beautiful, life-affirming musical. Huge thanks to our friends at Theatrical Rights Worldwide and Arts Council England, who have been instrumental in making it possible for Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome to tour our award-winning, critically acclaimed production."

Full casting and creatives for the production are to be revealed, with Chris Sudworth, director of artistic programme at Birmingham Hippodrome, adding: "After a phenomenal response from our audiences in 2019, we are delighted to be opening our exceptional co-production – made with our friends and partners at Curve – here at Birmingham Hippodrome in September. This first UK tour of The Color Purple is another step in the Hippodrome's commitment to creating bold, relevant work at large scale that speaks to our city and the UK today."