Christoper Plummer, star of stage and screen, has died aged 91

Canadian star Christopher Plummer, best known to many for his performance in The Sound of Music, has died aged 91.

A veteran of stage and screen, Plummer has appeared in plays and musicals such as Cyrano Othello, JB, No Man's Land, and Inherit the Wind.He was revered for his performance as Captain Georg von Trapp in the musical film The Sound of Music (1965).

Born in Toronto, Plummer decided to learn to act after watching Olivier in Henry V – later going on to be directed by the performer during the National Theatre's early years. While there, he appeared in a variety of plays including Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night.

He won his first Tony Award after his Cyrano performance on Broadway in 1973 (a year after wrapping up at the National) for Best Actor in a Musical. His second Tony came in 1997 for Barrymore.

He was nominated for Tonys in both 2004 (King Lear) and 2007 (Inherit the Wind), while also taking on a variety of Shakespearean roles including as Prospero in The Tempest in 2010 at the Stratford Festival Theatre.

Naturally, Plummer had a variety of film and TV appearances under his belt, and recently appeared in well-received crime thriller Knives Out. A keen musician, he also arranged Mendelssohn's incidental music for A Midsummer Night's Dream at Carnegie Hall.

Over the course of his life he received an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a British Academy Film Award.