Chiswick Playhouse to premiere new musical From Here and revive A Night in November in summer season

Chiswick Playhouse has unveiled its 2021 summer season plans, commencing with a brand-new musical From Here.

Ben Barrow and Lucy Ireland's piece, which interweaves a plethora of tales about several characters each grappling with concepts of love, will run from 1 to 31 July at the west London venue. Annabelle Hollingdale (resident director of Spring Awakening) helms the production, with musical direction by Ian Oakley, set and costume design by Jessica Staton and sound design by Tony Gayle.

The musical will be followed by A Night in November, revived for its 25th anniversary. Marie Jones' play follows well to-do welfare office-cerk Kenneth who has his life changed in one night. The show is directed by Matthew McElhinny and stars Matthew Forsythe, with running dates from 4 to 28 August.

The venue's executive director Mark Perry said: "We are delighted to present our summer season, featuring From Here and A Night in November. We are working in association with two exciting, ambitious producers that are bringing exactly the type of up-and-coming creatives that we're committed to backing. As soon as we first heard the fresh, funny music and lyrics of From Here we knew we wanted to bring it to Chiswick. And the fascinating, insightful perspective of Northern Ireland that's revealed in A Night in November grows ever more prescient. Written in 1994 it feels just as relevant now as it did then. We are so looking forward to opening our doors again and welcoming back our audiences to what will be just the sort of live entertainment we've been missing for far, far too long."