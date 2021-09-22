Charing Cross Theatre to screen musical and theatrical films in new three-week season

The Charing Cross Theatre has unveiled a three week season chock full of musical movies.

Playing from 5 to 24 October, the season blends the classics such as Singin' in the Rain with more recent musical capers including Billy Elliot, Moulin Rouge! Hairspray and Les Misérables.

For those not too sold on the musicals, there are also plays in the programme including A Streetcar Named Desire and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.

You can see the full season programme below, with tickets costing £7.50. A full bar, sweets and popcorn are available.