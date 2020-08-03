Channing Tatum working on a Lady Macbeth musical movie

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Amazon Studios has picked up a feature musical film project about Lady Macbeth – the iconic Shakespearean character.

The film will be directed by John McPhail, who recently helmed the musical film Anna and the Apocalypse (which featured zombies, and received fairly favourable reviews) and is penned by S J Inwards (Her Better Self).

Producers featured on the project include Scooter Braun and Channing Tatum, with the project hoping to resonate with the young adult demographic in a story about a teenage girl who has to grapple with the consequences of her ambitions.

It is inspired by Shakespeare's tragedy, which follows a noble couple that murders a king and takes his place.

A release date, film cast or even a title for the project are to be revealed. Tatum has stepped into the producers' chair a few times recently, including the London stage production of Magic Mike at the Hippodrome.

A 2016 film, penned by Alice Birch and directed by William Oldroyd titled Lady Macbeth is not related to this feature.