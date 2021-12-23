WhatsOnStage Logo
Cats, Walden plus Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes and Swan Lake to be broadcast this Christmas

So many stage shows to choose from!

Elaine Paige in Cats
© Really Useful Group

Christmas is a time for celebration, coming together and, quite often, lounging around watching TV.

We've documented a wealth of productions being broadcast across the festive period including Anything Goes, Half a Sixpence (shown twice, on 29 December and on 1 January 2022), Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera. A new documentary exploring the career of Cameron Mackintosh will also feature an appearance from the late, great Stephen Sondheim.

Joining the theatrical deluge will be:

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake – 6.45 am – 30 December 2022
Walden – 11pm – 30 December 2022
Cats – 1pm – 1 January 2022
Billy Elliot – 1.35am – 2 January 2022

BBC Two will re-show Musicals: The Greatest Show (the epic concert filmed at The London Palladium) on New Year's Eve. It will also broadcast The Red Shoes at 7:25pm on 9 January 2022.

