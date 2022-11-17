Catch Me musical announces full casting for digital production

A digital production of Catch Me will premiere in November, it has been revealed.

Billed as a show that "unflinchingly confronts the effects of neglected mental health", the piece is penned by Arnoud Breitbarth and Christian Czornyj and was first performed at London's Arts Theatre in 2016.

It is now set to be released in digital format via Theatrical Solutions on Monday 21 November, with a cast composed of Oli Higginson (Bridgerton, The Last 5 Years) in the leading role of Dean, alongside Cleve September (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Harry and Molly Lynch (The Last 5 Years, Light in the Piazza) as Sarah.

Also in the show are James Hameed (Be More Chill) as Marc, Amy Parker (Ride) as Anna and Jorien Zeevaart (Notre Dame de Paris) as Christine.

Higginson said today: "I had such an invigorating time on a truly collaborative project surrounded by immensely talented actors, creatives and writers...Filming a piece of live theatre in the stunningly immersive surroundings of Stone Nest Church was a unique challenge and a wild ride from start to finish. I'm so excited to see how the work translates for audiences at home."

The show's creative team features director Adam Lenson, with Tamara Saringer as musical director, Libby Todd as set and costume designer, Richard Williamson as lighting designer, Christian Czornyj as sound designer, Connor Gallagher as orchestrator and Anouk Scheepens as stage manager. Theatrical Solutions took care of the technical production, with tickets for the piece available through them. Shannon Ashleigh Navarro assisted with additional dramaturgy.