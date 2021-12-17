Catch Me If You Can to tour UK in 2022

Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert's hit thriller Catch Me if You Can (not to be confused with the Broadway musical), will embark on a UK tour from February 2022.

Adapted from Robert Thomas' French play Trap for a Lonely Man, it tells of an investigation into the disappearance of a newly married wife.

Appearing will be Dallas' Patrick Duffy, Linda Purl (Happy Days), Gray O' Brien (Peak Practice) and Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier), while the piece is directed by Bob Tomson (Blood Brothers), with design by Julie Godfrey (How The Other Half Loves) and lighting by Chris Davey (Witness for the Prosecution).

After opening in Windsor the show will visit Belfast, Cardiff, Blackpool, Darlington, Malvern, Mold, Milton Keynes, Richmond, Birmingham, Eastbourne, Devonshire, Bath, Cambridge, Salford, Aylesbury, Guildford, Bromley and Glasgow.