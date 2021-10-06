Casting for new musical Punchy! revealed

Casting has been revealed for the 1950s-set musical Punchy!, playing from 2 to 21 November.

Inspired by the composer's mother's childhood in north London, the show will feature a cast of Robert Hook (in the lead role) alongside Jaymes Sygrove and Peter Parker Mensah. Also in the cast are Lucy Penrose, Amy Mitchell, Fiona Kelly, Phillip Gill, Robert Allen and Richie Brett.

Featuring a blend of soul, indie rock and pop, the piece, adapted by Kevin McMahon from Richard Barrett's What My Soul Told Me and directed by Tiffany King, will see Jack Terroni's numbers played by a live band, featuring Tony Louis Fernand, Marco Marzola, Bed Hadwen, Iuri Bianchi and Charlene McTaggert. The creative team also includes Joan Lane as production consultant, Steve Brown as soundtrack producer.

Running at the Courtyard Theatre, Terroni commented on the piece: "I didn't set out to write a musical as I've always been put off by the thought of jazz hands and glitter! If I was writing one, it had to rip up the rulebook! Punchy! was inspired by the real story of my mother's working-class childhood in 1950s Islington.

"I was moved at how a young man with mental health challenges left home one day never to be seen again. Punchy! imagines what could have been if he followed the voice of his Soul and asks you to be courageous enough to do the same."