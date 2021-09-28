Cast for new musicals showcase in the West End revealed

Casting has been revealed for a showcase of new chamber musicals, being staged in the West End on 4 October.

Luke Bayer (RENT), Euan Bennett (The Play That Goes Wrong), Christina Bloom (Emilia), Haydn Cox (Dear Evan Hansen), Sophie Golby, Ashley Goh (Shift+Alt Right), Emma Harding, Benedict Hastings (Wolf Hall), Sophie Holdsworth, Holly-Ann Hull (Les Misérables), Jade Johnson (The Book of Mormon), Emma Kingston (In The Heights), Emelie Odukwe, Charlotte Payne, (Potted Panto), Maiya Quansah-Breed (RENT), Sharon Rose (Hamilton), Evie Rose Lane (Footloose), Robin Simões da Silva (Bedknobs and Broomsticks), Joe Thompson-Oubari (Squad Goals) and Guy Woolf will all appear in the show, which will feature 15 musical writing teams.

Two of the teams – Annabel Mutale Reed and Leo Munby and Freya Smith and Jack Williams – were selected as winners of producers Katy Lipson and Adam Lenson's Chamber Musical Project, and will now receive further mentorship and aid. Reed and Munby's show is titled Eartha, Eddie and the Upside-Down Tree, while Smith and Williams' show is called Echoes.

Writers also involved in the evening are Christina Bloom (Detached), Cordelia O'Driscoll (Bitter/Sweet), Emelie Odukwe and Lily Vincent-Frankland (At The Centre), Guy Woolf and Isla Van Tricht (How To Save The World), Tommy Antonio and Robert Casey (Harder Baby), Hilmi Jaidin (Clickbait), Jen Green and Caroline Wigmore (Elizabeth Holmes: How to bleed dry in Silicon Valley), Michelle Payne and Craig Webb (Enthusiastically, Yes!), Natalie Pound, Sam Young and Sam Hoppen (Thanks I'm Cured), Jonathan O'Neill and Isaac Savage (Letting Go), Poppy Burton-Morgan and Robin Simões da Silva (Treehouse), Sarah-Louise Young, Richard Link and Paul Chronnell (Escape Room) and Eden Tredwell (Open Mic 1803).

