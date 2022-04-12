Cast for The Concrete Jungle Book hip-hop musical announced

Casting has been revealed for Dominic Garfield's The Concrete Jungle Book, being staged in London in late May after first premiering five years ago in Edinburgh.

Garfield's show, with musical direction by Kwame ‘KZ the Producer' Kwei-Armah Jr, transforms Kipling's tale using live rap music, grime, reggae, spoken word and more. The show is produced by Oxford Samuel Beckett Theatre Trust Award winners HighRise, which presents marginalised voices and new talent on stage.

Appearing will be The cast includes Joseph RA Lindsay (as Bagheera), Michael Mbozo (as Kaa, Hitman, Matthew), Che Campbell (as Jeff, Luke, Sniper), Che Gordon (as Trevor/Tyler/Clipse), Jack Boal (as Pete, Sticky Nicky, Louie Slippaz), Nicky Rose Roshini (as Mo(wgli)), Lauryn Louise (as Miss Matthews, Manic, Dotty) and Lesley Rietta Cobbina (as Balloo) many making their professional debut on stage in London.

Also on the creative team are assistant director Fahd Shaft, with composition by Garfield, Duncan ‘Soulecta' Burton and KZ with additional music contributed by assistant musical director, Jack D'Arcy.

It runs at the Pleasance Theatre from 25 May to 11 June.