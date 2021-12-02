Cast for Spike at the Watermill announced

Casting has been announced for Ian Hislop and Nick Newman's Spike, based on the life of Spike Milligan.

The new comedy will star award-wining actor John Dalgleish (Sunny Afternoon, A Christmas Carol) in the lead role, while Stephen Fry will voice the BBC announcer in the production.

Also in the show are George Kemp (Bridgerton, Call My Agent) as Peter Sellers, Jeremy Lloyd (The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, Trial by Laughter) as Harry Secombe, James Mack (The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Rivals) as Denis Main-Wilson / Peter Eton, Ellie Morris (The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief Movie Night) as June and Robert Mountford (The Habit of Art, The Haunting of Alice Bowles) as BBC Executive.

Hislop and Newman said today: "Writing Spike gave us the opportunity to celebrate the genius of the founding father of modern comedy, explore what inspired him and steal all his jokes."

Paul Hart, who directs the piece and is artistic director at the Watermill, said: "It's been great to work with Ian and Nick on this homage to one of the most iconic voices in modern comedy. The play will commemorate twenty years since his death (he's still ill then??) and will be equally good fun to those who know the Goons and to audiences who are new to Spike's distinctive brand of humour. And how we all need a laugh at the moment!"

The piece also features design by Katie Lias and lighting design by Rory Beaton. The composer is Tayo Akinbode with sound design by Tom Marshall, while Ruth Sullivan is the foley sound consultant. Anjali Mehra is movement director and Robert Kirby is the associate director. The stage management team consists of Alice Barber as DSM, with Natalie Toney and Natalia Kheldouni as ASMs.