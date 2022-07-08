Cast for open-air Jesus Christ Superstar announced

An open-air revival of Jesus Christ Superstar is heading for Essex this summer.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical, which was first staged in the West End 50 years ago this month, provides a twist on the classic biblical tale of Christ's crucifixion.

The show will be staged as part of the Frinton Summer Theatre season, taking place in a 320-seat marquee next to the sea front. Its running dates are from 19 August to 4 September.

Tim Rogers (The Phantom of the Opera) will play Jesus, with Hugh Maynard (Miss Saigon) taking on the role of Judas Iscariot. Maynard said today: "My mind is clearer now, at last all too well, I can see where we all soon will be. Jesus, I am so excited to be involved in this production."

Casting and the creative team for the production are to be revealed.