Cast for Kinky Boots revival unveiled ahead of regional premiere

They're ready to raise you up with some Kinky Boots joy!

The cast for the upcoming new revival of the much-loved musical, based on the 2005 film of the same name by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, has been revealed.

The show tells the tale of Charlie Price, who inherits his father's shoemaking factory and decides to about-turn, put his best foot forwards and take it in a new direction.

It has a Tony-Award nominated book by Harvey Fierstein and Tony and Grammy award-winning music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper. Numbers in the show include "The History of the Wrong Guys", "Sex Is In the Heel", "Land of Lola" and "The Soul of a Man", while the piece was first seen a decade ago at Chicago's Bank of America Theatre in 2012.

The production will open at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich from 1 to 24 September and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 28 September to 22 October.

Set to play Price is Matt Corner (he/him, The Last Ship), alongside Keanu Adolphus Johnson (he/him, Never Lost At Home) as Lola and Aruhan Galieva (she/her, Doctor Who) as Lauren.

The company will also include Jay Anderson (he/him) as Angel, Will Arundell (he/him, Queen of the Mist) as Harry/Bailey/onstage musical director, Josephine Lloyd-Welcome (she/her, Goldie's Oldies) as Georgie, George Lynham (he/she/they) as Angel, Roddy Lynch (he/him) as Don, Cavan Malone (they/them) as Angel, Tim Parker (he/him, Once) as Mr Price, Anna Soden (she/her, Five Children And It) as Nicola, Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn (she/her) as Pat and Hiromi Toyooka (she/her) as Angel. Casting for Young Lola and Young Charlie will be announced at a later date.

Tim Jackson (he/him, The Season) directs, with the creative team completed by Daniel Denton (he/him, Misty) as video designer, Tony Gayle (he/him, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) as sound designer, Crystal Hantig (she/her) as choreographer, Charlie Ingles (he/him, Anyone Can Whistle) as musical supervisor and arranger, Jamie Platt (he/him, The Last Five Years) as lighting designer, Amanda Stoodley (she/her, Bloody Elle) as set and costume designer and Molly Wilsher (she/her) as assistant director.

Jackson said today: "I am thrilled to be collaborating with this incredible bunch of super-humans, within the acting company and the creative team alike. The casting process has been a real joy – we've met such talented folk and roared with laughter every day. Person after person has shared in their connection to the show and its wonderful characters, and I am thrilled to have found an ensemble of exceptional performers who all lead with kindness and heart."

He continued: "With a cast of 13, we can revel in the intimacy of the 2005 film on which the musical is based, and allow our audiences to feel part of the factory community. And when we need to let rip, we've got a company that can bring a spectacular, explosive, contemporary energy."

Tickets for the production are on sale now.