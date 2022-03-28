Cast for Jekyll and Hyde revival workshops announced

Casting has been revealed for the workshop of the upcoming production of the much-loved Jekyll and Hyde musical, with the classic material re-imagined for a new run.

Originally conceived by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, the 1990 musical features music by Wildhorn and a book by Leslie Bricusse, freely adapted from the 1886 Gothic novella "Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde" by Robert Louis Stevenson.

It tells the story of Dr Henry Jekyll, whose experiments accidentally lead to the creation of a murderous counterpart by the name of Mr. Edward Hyde. An epic battle between good and evil ensues as Hyde wreaks havoc in the streets of London.

Appearing in the workshop will be Sam Oladeinde as Jekyll/Hyde, Christine Allado as Emma Carew, Annie Aitken as Lucy Harris, Kit Esuruoso as John Utterson, Jeremy Secomb as Sir Danvers Carew, Matt Blaker as Simon Stride and Charlotte Riby as Madame with an ensemble of Josh Andrews, Sally Frith, Teddy Hinde, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Daniel Luiz, Mukeni Nel, Ellie Nunn, Emily Ooi, Kate Playdon and Chris Tendai.

Alongside Wildhorn, the creative team for this new incarnation includes scriptwriter Alexander Dinelaris, perhaps best known for his contributions to the Oscar-winning screenplay of Birdman. With Bricusse's blessing, Dinelaris has been charged with "an almost complete revision of the book", as well as a reworking of the ending.

Additional creative team members include director Jonathan O'Boyle, associate director Annabel Mutale Reed, musical director Leo Munby, movement director/choreographer Sarah Golding, set designer Morgan Large, sound designers Jonny Dickie and Joshua Robins, and casting director Emma Norman.

The workshop are set for April 2022.