Cast for Cake tour to include Zizi Strallen, Renée Lamb and more

The casting has been unveiled for new touring show Cake – The Marie Antoinette Playlist.

A blend of gig, musical, ballet and more, the show has a book co-written by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm (who wrote the award-winning Emilia) and Tasha Taylor Johnson (associate artist at Curve in Leicester), with songs also by Taylor Johnson and music by Jack McManus (co-writer of "From The Rooftops").

It is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Jesus Christ Superstar, King Kong) with casting by Will Burton, and tells the story of the famous French queen who is implicated in a crime. Expect a blend of rap, RnB and 18th century politics.

Cake opens at the Mayflower Studios in Southampton on 13 Mach before visiting the Lowry in Salford, the Drum in Plymouth, Curve in Leicester and Norwich Theatre.

Set to appear will be Zizi Strallen (she/her, following her starring turn in Mary Poppins) as Marie Antoinette, with Renée Lamb (she/her, Six) as Jeanne.

The cast is completed by B Terry (they/them) as Nicole, Travis Ross (he/him) as Cardinal with Ope Sowande (he/him) and Megan Bryony Gibbs (she/her) as the ensemble and Lukas Hunt (he/him) and Amie Hibbert (she/her) as swings.

The news comes as the hit new musical festival MTFestUK (where Cake started its life) returns, playing at the Turbine Theatre in London to 11 February 2023 at the turbine Theatre in Battersea and the Other Palace in Victoria.