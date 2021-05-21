Cast announced for new musical Lady Chatterley's Lover

Casting has been announced for the West End premiere of a new musical version of D. H. Lawrence's classic novel Lady Chatterley's Lover.

The show runs at the Shaftesbury Theatre on 18 and 19 June.

The cast will feature Georgia Lennon (Beauty and the Beast, Grand Opera House, Belfast) in the title role, alongside Michael Pickering (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, The London Palladium) as gamekeeper Mellors.

They'll be joined by Zoe Rogers (42nd Street, Theatre Royal Drury Lane) as Hilda, Jake Halsey-Jones (Hamilton, Victoria Palace) as Tommy, Sam Kipling (All-Male Pirates of Penzance, Palace Theatre) as Sir Clifford and Emma Lindars (''Groundhog Day, Old Vic) as Mrs Bolton, Clifford's nurse.

The show is composed by John Robinson (Behind the Iron Mask, Duchess Theatre; Too Close to the Sun, Harold Pinter Theatre), with a book by Phil Willmott (Once Upon a Time At the Adelphi).

Lady Chatterley's Lover is directed by Sasha Regan (Blondel, Union Theatre; All-Male Pirates of Penzance, UK and International tours), with production design by Andrew Exeter and costume design by Jasmine Swan.

Sasha Regan said: "It's exciting to be breathing new life into such a renowned and loved classic. Having worked alongside some of these wonderful singers before, I can't wait to get this cast into rehearsals and start re-creating this passionate time-honoured story.

"This is an incredible platform to be able to nurture the hottest new talent and I'm particularly excited to have Georgia Lennon playing Lady Chatterley as I know she is a star in the making."