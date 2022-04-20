Cast announced for reinvented La Bohème at King's Head Theatre

Full casting has been announced for a "queer reinvention" of Puccini's opera La Bohème, which opens at the King's Head Theatre next month.

Co-artistic director Mark Ravenhill will direct the production, which runs at the Islington venue from 3 to 28 May (previews from 26 April).

It features a new English libretto, originally conceived by David Eaton and Adam Spreadbury-Maher and reworked by Philip Lee and David Eaton, with musical direction from David Eaton. The production relocates the story of a community of struggling artists to contemporary London.

The full cast includes Matthew Kellett as Marcus, Philip Lee as Mimi, Grace Nyandoro as Marissa and Daniel Koek as Robin.

Mark Ravenhill said: "Our version of La Bohème is the story of a group of friends who started partying in the 1990s. As they reach middle age, they are faced with the possibility that now may be the time to sell out and settle down. But romantic passion, sexual desire and the hedonistic pleasures of partying remain as strong as ever."