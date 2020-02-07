New musical Cases to run at The Other Palace featuring Maiya Quansah-Breed and Sabrina Aloueche

A brand new musical, Cases, will run at The Other Palace from 31 March to 18 April.

Created by composer Dominic Powell, the piece follows a group of artists searching for creative freedom. It had its initial premiere at the Phoenix Club in 2017, but has been rewritten with new songs added since.

It will star Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six), Sabrina Aloueche (Les Misérables), Andrew Patrick-Walker (Brooklyn) and Adrian Hansel (Five Guys Named Moe) with direction by Grace Taylor (Fanatical).

The piece will play in The Other Palace's studio, with tickets on sale now. The UK premiere of Be More Chill will run in the main space in conjunction with Cases.