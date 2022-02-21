Carrie Hope Fletcher to embark on first UK tour

Exclusive: Carrie Hope Fletcher will embark on her first UK tour in 2023.

Titled "An Open Book", Fletcher's tour will see her perform numbers from, and discuss taking on, some of her most celebrated roles, including Veronica Sawyer in the UK premiere of Heathers the Musical, Fantine, Éponine and Young Éponine in Les Misérables and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family.

The multi-WhatsOnStage Award-winning star said today: "I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on my first ever UK tour. This is something I have wanted to do for some time and next year presents the perfect opportunity.

"I absolutely adore being on stage and am fortunate to have performed across the West End and overseas, but there's something very special about theatres around the UK so I can't wait to get out on the road and visit these absolutely fantastic and beautiful venues."

The tour is set to open on 18 May at Bradford's St George's Hall, before visiting Southampton's Mayflower Theatre (21 May), Norwich Theatre Royal (22 May), The London Palladium (25 May), Llandudno's Venue Cymru (27 May), The Lowry in Salford (28 May), Birmingham Symphony Hall (29 May), Sheffield City Hall (31 May), Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (2 June), Newcastle O2 City Hall (3 June) and Edinburgh Festival Theatre (4 June).

Jamie Lambert, of Lambert Jackson, said: "Carrie Hope Fletcher – An Open Book presents an opportunity to take one of the West End's most celebrated and successful leading stars to theatres across the UK.

"Not only will audiences be wowed by the stunning voice of Carrie, they will also get an insight into her incredible career and that is not to be missed."

Cuffe and Taylor's director of theatre touring Ben Hatton added: "We are very excited to be presenting Carrie's debut UK tour. She is the most wonderful musical theatre talent and so much more. Audiences will absolutely love this show."

Tickets go on sale on Friday via Cuffe and Taylor.



