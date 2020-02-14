Carrie Hope Fletcher to star in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella in the West End

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play the title role in the world premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End, it was announced today.

The three-time WhatsOnStage Award-winner – currently playing Fantine in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre – will star in the new production which reinvents the classic fairytale and is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve). The show will also feature a new score and lyrics from David Zippel (City of Angels).

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn Hunter. Further cast and creative will be announced in due course.

Lloyd Webber said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that Carrie will be our Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre this autumn. She has totally wowed my fellow writers and creative team and was a big success at the sing-through of the show late last year. I am hugely confident that she will make this new take on Cinderella very much her own, and I'm looking forward to working and recording with her as soon as possible."

Ahead of Cinderella's arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, owners LW Theatres will carry out internal upgrade work to the building including the addition of more toilets and refurbishment to areas of the auditorium and front of house.

Performances for the new production will start on 28 August, with a press night on 23 September. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 20 March.