Cancelled theatre shows and rescheduled dates – a rolling list of what's happening during the second lockdown

A new venue lockdown is coming, meaning uncertainty and turbulence for theatres across England, many of which had scheduled socially distanced shows for November.

This is a rolling, non-exhaustive list (we've tried our best!), so please check back in or check venue websites. We want to really emphasise this, be patient – a lot of venues, in conjunction with producers, are still trying to work through the current guidance and get plans ready.

We also want to highlight that a lot of shows, such as The Comeback in the West End in December, are hoping to kick off their runs and the consensus seems to be that socially distanced rehearsals are permissable – as they are taking place within creatives' workplaces. As it stands and until we hear otherwise, December still has the green light.

Last updated 2pm 2 November.









Southwark Playhouse – The Last Five Years – the show has cancelled public performances beginning 5 November. It will be streamed digitally though! Find out more. Details around the rest of November's productions are to be revealed, though it seems as though December's live-streamed shows from the theatre's smaller space will go ahead.

'Educating Rita'' – Tour dates for the show are being adjusted – extra dates may be added over the coming couple of days in Kingston to make up for lost performances from 5 November.

Chichester Festival Theatre – Crave has cancelled public performances beginning 5 November. It will be streamed digitally though! Find out more. The theatre hopes to stage December's shows in front of socially distanced audiences, and may stream further shows for those at home.

National Theatre – Death of England: Delroy has cancelled all performances from 5 November. Further details on future shows are to be announced.

Watermill Theatre – Lone Flyer will end after 4 November, with hopes for A Christmas Carol to kick off on 3 December.

Barn Theatre – No updates as of yet, Marry Me A Little will likely end performances after 4 November. Plans for Peter Pan, which was to begin performances in late November, are to be revealed.

Birmingham Hippodrome – The theatre will cancel immersive show experiences from its Van Gogh installation until 2 December.

Nottingham Playhouse: Shows scheduled up until the 5 November will go ahead as planned, with the theatre "currently working through the latest guidance and will have more news on future productions soon". Many shows have streaming options.

HOME Manchester – Details are to be revealed soon, but a variety of shows will be live-streamed so keep your eyes out for them.

Bristol Old Vic – The venue says: "We'll update you with what's happening to our live shows and other bits as soon as we can."

Pleasance Theatre – The venue has re-scheduled a wad of its dates into early next year.

Birmingham Rep – Those with performances in the lockdown period specified will be contacted. Performances in December are still due to go ahead as planned.

Bridge Theatre – The theatre has nudged A Christmas Carol back (with first performance currently 3 December), with the same for immersive experience Flight. Inua Ellams' An Evening With An Immigrant will end on 4 November. All other shows have been taken off the Bridge's site but may return at later dates.

Theatre Royal Bath – Copenhagen is being rescheduled, with finalised dates tbc. Current tickets will remain valid for the new dates and be transferred to the equivalent new performance. No word yet on Oleanna while The Play That Goes Wrong is still expected to go ahead in its entirety.

Hope Mill Theatre – Rent will cease public performances on 3 November (with a sold-out press night on 4 November) – but will be streaming the show later this year.

Shakespeare's Globe: "We will provide cancellation or postponement information as soon as possible."

Charing Cross Theatre – Regarding November's run of GhBoy, the theatre has said: 'We hope to have news later today about our plans going forward.'

Private Peaceful at the Garrick Theatre – Ticket holders will be contacted about this, the production has said it is hoping to reschedule for early next year.

Hampstead Theatre – The Dumb Waiter: we're waiting on finalised details for plans post-3 December but the theatre will likely be closed until then.

Hair at The London Palladium / Mayflower Southampton – Producers are searching for a new date for the London concert, while the Mayflower run will now take place in January.

Theatre Royal Stratford East – The venue's production of Petrichor will go ahead as usual from 7 December.

The Great Gatsby – The immersive show has cancelled shows up until 2 December, after which it hopes to recommence.

Curve Leicester – Sunset Boulevard and Memoirs of An Asian Football Casual are still gunning to go ahead in December and January, with new dates being investigated for The Color Purple, which has been postponed.

Nimax Theatres – The Play That Goes Wrong, Six the Musical and Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be in touch with ticket holders, with respective venues closed until 2 December. Other one-off shows or concerts, such as "The Shows Must Go On!" concerts, may be rescheduled, and ticket holders should keep an eye on their inboxes. December shows are currently scheduled to go ahead.