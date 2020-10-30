First look: Crave at Chichester Festival Theatre with Alfred Enoch, Erin Doherty, Wendy Kweh and Jonathan Slinger
Sarah Kane's play returns
First look images have been released for Sarah Kane's Crave at Chichester Festival Theatre, which reopens the venue for its socially distanced season.
Tinuke Craig's production, initially meant to run in the venue's Spiegeltent but now moved to the main auditorium with a limited capacity, will open the theatre's new socially distanced season to 7 November. It will also be live-streamed for online audiences from the beginning of November.
The piece stars Wendy Kweh, Jonathan Slinger, Erin Doherty and Alfred Enoch, with design by Alex Lowde, lighting by Joshua Drualus Pharo, composition and sound by Anna Clock, video by Ravi Deepres, movement by Jenny Ogilvie and casting by Charlotte Sutton.
