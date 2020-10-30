First look: Crave at Chichester Festival Theatre with Alfred Enoch, Erin Doherty, Wendy Kweh and Jonathan Slinger

First look images have been released for Sarah Kane's Crave at Chichester Festival Theatre, which reopens the venue for its socially distanced season.

Wendy Kweh

© Marc Brenner

Tinuke Craig's production, initially meant to run in the venue's Spiegeltent but now moved to the main auditorium with a limited capacity, will open the theatre's new socially distanced season to 7 November. It will also be live-streamed for online audiences from the beginning of November.

Wendy Kweh and Erin Doherty

© Marc Brenner

The piece stars Wendy Kweh, Jonathan Slinger, Erin Doherty and Alfred Enoch, with design by Alex Lowde, lighting by Joshua Drualus Pharo, composition and sound by Anna Clock, video by Ravi Deepres, movement by Jenny Ogilvie and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Wendy Kweh

© Marc Brenner

The company

© Marc Brenner

The company

© Marc Brenner

Jonathan Slinger

© Marc Brenner

Jonathan Slinger

© Marc Brenner

Erin Doherty and Wendy Kweh

© Marc Brenner

Erin Doherty and Wendy Kweh

© Marc Brenner

The company

© Marc Brenner