The Last Five Years at Southwark Playhouse be streamed internationally next month

Exclusive: The revived Southwark Playhouse production of The Last Five Years will be streamed internationally, it has been announced.

The piece, which kickstarted its London run again earlier this month, has been filmed by stream.theatre with the cast on stage in south London, and will be distributed via the new platform, where tickets are available from today.

Brown's cult classic musical was first seen in 2001 and ran off-Broadway in 2002. It was turned into a film in 2014 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. It follows a five-year relationship between two lovers – Jamie and Cathy – but is told in reverse chronological order for one of the pair.

Audiences will be able to purchase tickets to watch Jason Robert Brown's musical, which stars Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson. WhatsOnStage gave the show five stars when it originally ran in March.

The creative team includes choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher. Musical direction and orchestration are by George Dyer. The pair of performers will be accompanied by a four-piece band led by Dyer.

The piece will play until 14 November for live punters, with virtual streamings happening for a global audience on five occasions from 26 to 29 November.

You can watch the trailer for the online show below:

WhatsOnStage recorded three numbers from the show – available here.