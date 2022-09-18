Cameron Mackintosh on Phantom's Broadway closure: 'You dream that a show will run forever'

Producer Cameron Mackintosh has issued a statement over the recently announced closure of The Phantom of Opera on Broadway, which is set for next February.

The hit musical, which began its run at the Majestic Theatre in 1988, is said to have suffering financially due to fluctuating audience levels, meaning weekly costs are not sufficiently covered to justify high running costs.

Unlike in the West End, Broadway releases weekly grosses or all if its productions. A look at Phantom's box office figures shows that numbers have been turbulent after an initial high after reopening.



© Broadway Business

Mackintosh said: "As a producer you dream that a show will run forever. Indeed, my production of Andrew's Cats proudly declared for decades 'Now and Forever'.

"Yet Phantom has surpassed that show's extraordinary Broadway run. But all shows do finally close."

The production has also released a statement on its website saying: "We are sad to confirm that after 35 years on Broadway, Phantom will play its final performance at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday 18 February 18 2023.

"Tickets are currently on sale for performances through to 22 January 2023, and we expect the final block of tickets to be placed on sale shortly."

The show continues to run at Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End.