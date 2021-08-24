Camden People's Theatre unveils new season including Sh!t Theatre Lloyd Webber show

The much-loved Camden People's Theatre, which recently underwent a significant refurbishment, has unveiled its autumn season.

Across the season will be a variety of productions from award-winning artists, including Daisy Hale (If you love me, this might hurt ) as well as Barrell Organ (LIVE LDN).

Tania Camara's semi-autobiographical solo show Oreo will explore the micro-aggressions faced by Black people, while Naomi Denny pens the new piece Essentially Black, inspired by the debate around the Cecil Rhodes statue in Oxford.

Tom Ryalls' Education, Education, Karaoke blends reflections on issues in state education and pop, while Sarah Richardson and Russeni Fisher will both create spoken word shows.

Frankie Thompson will shine a spotlight on the seedy sex lives of politicians in The Sex Party: Work in Progress while Richard Popple's An Idea Come to Me will blend storytelling and sci-fi.

The season will open with Guido Garcia Lueches' Playing Latinx, all about how South American actors in Britain are regularly pigeonholed.

Sh!t Theatre, responsible for Sh!t Theatre Drink Rum With Expats, will now pen a work-in-progress "future cult" musical said (or not said) to be titled Don't Look Over Here Andrew Lloyd Webber – we aren't really sure what it might end up being called but it sounds fun. It is described as "the story of the world's first ever female president of a country in the history of the world ever". Their words not ours.