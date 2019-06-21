Cabaret tour to star Kara Lily Hayworth as Sally Bowles

Lead casting has been announced for the upcoming Cabaret tour, which opens at the end of August 2019.

Joining the previously announced John Partridge in the touring show will be Kara Lily Hayworth, who previously played the titular role in the touring Cilla musical.

Hayworth will take on the role of Sally Bowles in the Bill Kenwright production, which opens in Bromley before visiting Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Crawley, Chester, Dublin, Belfast, Leicester, Shrewsbury, Hull, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Malvern. More venues will be added in due course.

Hayworth said: "I owe a huge amount to Bill Kenwright! Back in 2017 when I first decided to go to the open auditions for Cilla, I had no idea how much my life would change. I had been working professionally for a long time, but this was a real turning point in my career, and I am so grateful to Bill for taking a chance on me. And now for him to trust me to take on another leading role (my absolute dream role) I feel so unbelievably lucky!"

Kander and Ebb's iconic musical features songs including "Money Makes the World Go Round", "Two Ladies" and "Maybe This Time". Set in Germany in the 1930s, it charts the rise of fascism alongside the artistic outburst in Berlin.

Rufus Norris' staging of the show will feature choreography by Javier de Frutos.