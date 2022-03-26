But I'm A Cheerleader musical – cast portraits released

Portrait photos have been released showing cast members from the musical version of But I'm A Cheerleader.

The musical is based on Jamie Babbit's cult classic Lionsgate motion picture, which features a screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson. This stage version, previously seen at the Turbine as part of the venue's MTFestUK in 2019, has a book and lyrics by Bill Augustin (he/him), music by Andrew Abrams (he/him) and direction by Tania Azevedo (she/her).

Musical direction and orchestrations are by Josh Sood (he/him) with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (she/her) and set and costume design by David Shields (he/him). Lighting is by Martha Godfrey (they/them) and sound design by Christ Whybrow (he/him).

In the cast are Alice Croft (she/her) as Megan, Oliver Brooks (he/him) as Dad/Larry, Edward Chitticks (he/him) as Jared/Rock, Damon Gould (he/him) as André, Tiffany Graves (she/her) as Mary Brown, Jodie Jacobs (she/they) as Mom/Lloyd, Lemuel Knights (he/him) as Mike, Evie Rose Lane (she/her) as Graham, Harry Singh (he/him) as Jalal, Jodie Steele (she/her) as Kimberly/Hilary, Aaron Teoh (he/him) as Dolph and Kia-Paris Walcott (she/her) as Sinead, with Lauren Soley (she/her) as Super Cheerleader and Owen McHugh (he/him) as Super Cheerleader.

The show received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, and runs to 16 April.

Edward Chitticks

© Danny Kaan

Evie Rose Lane

© Danny Kaan

Aaron Teoh

© Danny Kaan

Harry Singh

© Danny Kaan

Kia-Paris Walcott

© Danny Kaan

Oliver Brooks

© Danny Kaan

Jodie Steele

© Danny Kaan