Bush Theatre to release Shahid Iqbal Khan's 10 Nights and Ella Road's Fair Play online

The Bush Theatre is set to broadcast two shows online in the new year.

Firstly, the Graeae and Tamasha production of Shahid Iqbal Khan's 10 Nights will be streamed from 10 to 15 January.

Directed by Kash Arshad, the piece tells the story of Yasser, who decides to take part in I'tikāf – an Islamic practice consisting of staying in a mosque and devoting oneself to ibadah – for the last ten nights of Ramadan.

The online performances will feature integrated British Sign Language (BSL), integrated audio description and open captions in both English and Urdu.

Secondly, the Bush's current offering of Fair Play, which continues its limited engagement at the venue through to 22 January and was recently given a 5-star review by WhatsOnStage, will also enjoy an online run from 7 to 12 February 2022.

Produced in association with Sonia Friedman, Ella Road's play follows a pair of top athletes who see their friendship hit a hurdle.

Appearing in the two-hander are Charlotte Beaumont (The Lovely Bones) and NicK King (Annie).

Directed by Monique Touko, the creative team also includes set and costume designer Naomi Dawson, lighting designer Matt Haskins, sound designer and composer Giles Thomas, movement director Joseph Toong and assistant movement director Orin Norbert. Casting is by Heather Basten CDG with assistant Fran Cattaneo.

The streamed events will have captions available in English, with audio described performances set for Thursday 10 February (7:30pm) and Saturday 12 February (2:30pm).

10 Nights and Fair Play will be broadcast to audiences at 7:30pm (GMT) Monday to Saturday or 2:30 pm (GMT) on Wednesday and Saturday. In addition, the film will then be available to watch on-demand for 48 hours from the date and time selected.