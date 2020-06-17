WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Video

Bush Theatre reveals new six-part series "The Protest" in response to the killing of George Floyd

The series debuted this week

The new front of the theatre
© Philip Vile

The Bush Theatre in London has unveiled a series of short online works, collectively titled The Protest in response to the death of George Floyd.

You can watch the full series below, with the Bush Theatre associate director Daniel Bailey, who curated The Protest series said: "The Bush kneels with the black community at home and aboard as we fight the ongoing pandemic – racism and the oppression of Black People. We asked some of our Bush family to lift their voices in a myriad of ways that mirrors the diversity within the Black community... And this is the result: The Protest. Black Lives Matter."

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...