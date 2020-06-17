Bush Theatre reveals new six-part series "The Protest" in response to the killing of George Floyd
The series debuted this week
The Bush Theatre in London has unveiled a series of short online works, collectively titled The Protest in response to the death of George Floyd.
You can watch the full series below, with the Bush Theatre associate director Daniel Bailey, who curated The Protest series said: "The Bush kneels with the black community at home and aboard as we fight the ongoing pandemic – racism and the oppression of Black People. We asked some of our Bush family to lift their voices in a myriad of ways that mirrors the diversity within the Black community... And this is the result: The Protest. Black Lives Matter."
We'll be releasing six expressions of protest this afternoon. Here's why. pic.twitter.com/9rWP0KCcf2— bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020
Hey Kid by Matilda Ibini (@astrominx). Matilda is a bionic playwright and screenwriter. pic.twitter.com/CMI1TtxrL3— bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020
You Just Don't Get It and it Hurts by @FehintiBalogun. Fehinti is an actor, theatre maker and an activist.— bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020
Content warning: Contains use of racial slurs - The use of the N-word. pic.twitter.com/OYO7HUb4uc
Your Work by @AnoushkaLucas. Anoushka is a singer, songwriter, actress and composer.— bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020
Content warning: Contains use of racial slurs and references to racial violence. pic.twitter.com/9uSozgRSuT
The Fire This Time by Kalungi Ssebandeke (@Kalungi_), ft @AnoushkaLucas. Kalungi is an actor, writer and musician. pic.twitter.com/nsdXgJLcwR— bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020
Do You Hear Us Now by Benedict Lombe (@benelombe). Benedict is a British Congolese writer and theatre-maker.— bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020
Content warning: Contains mentions of racist violence. pic.twitter.com/gqox9CgvFG
Black by @royboywilliams. Performed by @aaron_pierre1. Edited by @gricg. Roy is an award-winning playwright. pic.twitter.com/8Oc9AaI6rt— bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020