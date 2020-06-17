Bush Theatre reveals new six-part series "The Protest" in response to the killing of George Floyd

The Bush Theatre in London has unveiled a series of short online works, collectively titled The Protest in response to the death of George Floyd.

You can watch the full series below, with the Bush Theatre associate director Daniel Bailey, who curated The Protest series said: "The Bush kneels with the black community at home and aboard as we fight the ongoing pandemic – racism and the oppression of Black People. We asked some of our Bush family to lift their voices in a myriad of ways that mirrors the diversity within the Black community... And this is the result: The Protest. Black Lives Matter."

We'll be releasing six expressions of protest this afternoon. Here's why. pic.twitter.com/9rWP0KCcf2 — bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020

Hey Kid by Matilda Ibini (@astrominx). Matilda is a bionic playwright and screenwriter. pic.twitter.com/CMI1TtxrL3 — bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020

You Just Don't Get It and it Hurts by @FehintiBalogun. Fehinti is an actor, theatre maker and an activist.



Content warning: Contains use of racial slurs - The use of the N-word. pic.twitter.com/OYO7HUb4uc — bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020

Your Work by @AnoushkaLucas. Anoushka is a singer, songwriter, actress and composer.



Content warning: Contains use of racial slurs and references to racial violence. pic.twitter.com/9uSozgRSuT — bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020

The Fire This Time by Kalungi Ssebandeke (@Kalungi_), ft @AnoushkaLucas. Kalungi is an actor, writer and musician. pic.twitter.com/nsdXgJLcwR — bushtheatre (@bushtheatre) June 15, 2020