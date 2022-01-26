Broken Wings in rehearsal at Charing Cross Theatre

Charing Cross Theatre has released rehearsal shots for Broken Wings, the new musical adaptation of Kahlil Gibran's poetic novel of the same name.

The story, adapted for the stage by Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan, begins in New York in 1923, where an ageing Gibran looks back on his life in Beirut and a fated love affair there.

The cast includes Naaman (as Kahlil Gibran), alongside Yasmeen Audi (as Layla Bawab/Ensemble), Haroun Al Jeddal (as Mansour Bey Galib), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (as Young Kahlil Gibran), Soophia Foroughi (as Mother), Alex Kais (as Ensemble), Johan Munir (as Bishop Bulos), Ayesha Patel (as Dima Bawab), Stephen Rahman-Hughes (as Faris) and Noah Sinigaglia (as Selma Karamy).

Directed by Bronagh Lagan, the production features musical direction by Erika Gundesen, orchestrations by Joe Davison, set and costume by Gregor Donnelly, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Andrew Johnson and assistant direction by Teenie Macleod. Casting director for the piece is Jane Deitch and general manager is Chris Matanlé.

Broken Wings is set to run from 11 February to 26 March at the off-West End venue, with tickets on sale below.





Nadim Naaman (Kahlil Gibran)

© Danny Kaan

Alex Kais (Ensemble), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Young Khalil Gibran), Yasmeen Audi (Layla Bawab) and Haroun Al Jeddal (Mansour Bey Galib)

© Danny Kaan

Ayesha Patel (Dima Bawab)

© Danny Kaan

Johan Munir (Bishop Bulos Galib) and Noah Sinigaglia (Selma Karamy)

© Danny Kaan

Nadim Naaman (Kahlil Gibran) and Soophia Foroughi (Mother)

© Danny Kaan

Noah Sinigaglia (Selma Karamy), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Young Khalil Gibran) and Stephen Raman-Hughes (Farris Karamy)

© Danny Kaan

Yasmeen Audi (Layla Bawab) and Johan Munir (Bishop Bulos Galib)

© Danny Kaan