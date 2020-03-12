Broadway to cancel all performances as of this evening in response to coronavirus

Broadway will close at 5pm today, with all performances cancelled, it has been announced.

It is expected that Broadway will go dark for four to six weeks, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the coronavirus pandemic continues across the world. Cuomo has prohibited gatherings of more than 500 people, while for venues that fit less than 500 people, 50 per cent of that seated capacity is the new restriction.

Tonight's opening night of Six the Musical has been cancelled.

A specific re-opening date has yet to be announced, though Broadway League has stated it will be w/c 13 April, with further details to be confirmed. Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase.

For Broadway theaters in Manhattan, these rules will go into effect at 5pm TODAY.



We have already spoken to the theaters about these new measures and they agreed. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 12, 2020

Broadway League's Chair Charlotte Martin said: "Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals...Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality. Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night."

