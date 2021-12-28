Bring It On adds four new swings to UK production

Each and every day brings new stories of shows working their socks off to avert closure through intense bouts of pragmatism as a spike in Covid cases has seen multiple productions forced to cancel performances.

For example – this evening's performance of Les Misérables will see three cast members making up the entire female ensemble, while over at The Magician's Elephant, a performer has learned an entire principal role in 24 hours. At the Almeida's Spring Awakening, five understudies and swings made their debut last night – quite a large portion from a cast of 13!

Bring It On: The Musical, which is playing a festive run at the Southbank Centre, has added four new swings to its cast in a bid to prevent further closures.

For those who don't know, swings have a pretty incredible job – every morning they turn up to work with the expectation that they could be covering one (or more) of a variety of roles!

The new swings are Callum Aylott, Hannah Swift, Helen Parsons and Ashley Rowe, who have all lt the show play on!

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show has a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green. Book is by Jeff Whitty. It first opened in the US, going on to be nominated for a number of Tony Awards.