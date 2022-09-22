Bridge Theatre's A Christmas Carol to return this winter with Simon Russell Beale

The Bridge Theatre will re-stage its hit production of A Christmas Carol, first seen in 2020.

The three-person version of Dickens' classic was presented to socially distanced audiences in the winter of 2020, and now returns for a limited four week run across December.

The production received a solid review from WhatsOnStage two years ago, being described as providing "a sense of joy and of possibility for a better world."

Simon Russell Beale and Eben Figueiredo will return to the show, while Lyndsey Marshal (The Wild Duck) will complete casting.

Directed and devised by Nicholas Hytner, the show has set and costume designs by Rose Revitt, with lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry, video design by Luke Halls and Zakk Hein, music by Grant Olding and choreography by James Cousins.

The 90-minute production opens on 6 December at the central London venue, where it runs to 31 December.